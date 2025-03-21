Bato seeking refuge in Senate is debatable, says Lacson

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa’s plan to seek refuge in the Senate if the International Criminal Court (ICC) issues an arrest warrant against him is debatable, former Senator Panfilo Lacson said on Friday.

“Huwag siya magtago. Biro lang. Seryoso, choice niya yan, pero to seek refuge sa Senado mukhang debatable kasi sabi ko limitado ang legislative immunity ng members ng Congress,” said Lacson.

(I’ll tell him to no longer hide. Just kidding. But seriously, it’s his choice. Though to seek refuge in the Senate, I think it’s debatable because like I said, legislative immunity for members of Congress is limited.)

“In session lang at less than 6 years ang penalty. At ito international ang warrant kung sakaling lalabas, di ko sinasabing lalabas ang warrant,” he added.

(If there’s session, at least six years penalty. But this is an international warrant if ever it gets released.)

Senate President Francis Escudero earlier confirmed that dela Rosa could take sanctuary in the upper chamber in case an arrest warrant is issued against him.

Escudero specifically said he would not allow a lawmaker to be arrested within the institution’s grounds.

Dela Rosa, who served as the first Philippine National Police chief of the Duterte administration, was the one who issued Command Memorandum Circular No. 16-2016.

The memo was the basis for Project Double Barrel that started Duterte’s war on drugs.

This particular role landed him on the roster of Duterte administration officials who were accused of crimes against humanity by drug war victims-families before the ICC.

One of the privileges that a member of Congress enjoys is the privilege from arrest.

Section 11, Article VI of the Constitution specifically states that a senator or a member of the House of Representatives shall, in all offenses punishable by not more than six years imprisonment, be privileged from arrest while the Congress is in session.

As stated in the Senate website, this privilege is intended to insure representation of the constituents by the members of Congress.

“These privileges are thus secured not with the intention of protecting the members against prosecutors for their own benefit, but to support the rights of the people, by enabling their representatives to execute the function of their office without fear of prosecution, civil or criminal.”

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP