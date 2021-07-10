P1.6B gov’t housing project breaks ground in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police, soldiers and government employees will soon have a chance to have their own homes in a northern barangay in Cebu City.

This after the National Housing Authority (NHA) broke ground on Friday, July 9, 2021, for the P1.6 billion South Park Residences in Barangay Pulangbato, Cebu City.

South Park Residences is a joint housing project for the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and Philippine National Police (PNP).

The housing project, which sits on a 2.1 hectare area, is made up of three residential buildings with 850 two-bedroom units, commercial facilities, community amenities, landscaped gardens, and a tree-lined road network.

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, who is the vice chairman of the Senate Committee on Urban Planning, and Resettlement, said in a statement that the project was part of the Government Employees Housing Program.

Go said that the housing project also had a P1.6 billion budget and was expected to be completed in February 2023.

He said that this was a way for the government to give back to police, soldiers and government employees for their service and sacrifice for the country.

“Makakaasa kayo na patuloy naming susuportahan ni Pangulong Duterte ang lahat ng mga programa at inisyatibo na naglalayong mapabuti ang pamumuhay ng ating mga kasundaluhan, pulis, at mga kawani ng gobyerno,” he said.

(Rest assured that President Duterte and I will support the program and initiatives that aims to make the lives of our soldiers, police and government workers.)

“Asahan niyo na patuloy kaming magsisikap para sa inyo sa abot ng aming makakaya hanggang matapos ang aming termino,” he added.

(Rest assured that we will continue to serve you in whatever way we can until the end of our term.)

Aside from Go, Presidential Assistant for the Visayas Michael Lloyd Dino, National Housing Authority General Manager Marcelino Escalada Jr., Lt. Gen. Roberto Ancan of the AFP, and Police Regional Office in Central Visayas Director Brig. Gen. Ronnie Montejo and Cebu City Councilor Raymond Garcia attended the groundbreaking activity.

/dbs