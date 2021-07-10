Icy Cozy Corner: Serving quality coffee and food ‘with a touch of love’

Nowadays, when people crave for coffee, they don’t just simply choose a cafe for the taste of its coffee.

In this social media-obsessed day and age where everyone takes delight in keeping memories through photos, a cafe with a picture-ready set-up makes up a pretty big part of how some decide where to go.

So if you’re looking for a cozy place to enjoy your coffee where you can also snap a photo for your aesthetic IG feed, then Icy Cozy Corner in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu is the place to be.

Icy Cozy Corner is a cafe and milk-tea spot located on the Ground floor of Dulcinea Hotel and Suites in barangay Pajo.

The cafe is suited for the modern-day coffee lover, taking inspiration from the Japanese Sakura Tree with its pink pastel-colored space.

You’ll find yourself snapping photos in every corner of this cafe, from their cozy couches to their Instagrammable wall with neon lights. You will surely enjoy the experience of a sensory overload of vibrant pink sakura all around.

But Icy Cozy Corner is more than just a cafe with a snap-worthy interior.

According to co-owner Hazel Huyo-a, what makes the cafe special–apart from the decorations–is the food and the quality service of the staff.

“Icy Cozy Corner is uniquely special for everything in this cafe, from the concept, food to decorations, is an end product of the collective effort of its staff,” she said.

How Icy Cozy Corner started

The story of how the cafe was established started with the temporary closure of a Japanese traveling agency.

Hazel Huyo-a, co-owner of Icy Cozy Corner, shares that she was once a travel agent working for a Japanese traveling company. However, as the COVID-19 pandemic emptied out offices and placed international travels to a halt, it also affected her work at the agency.

Eventually, the traveling agency temporarily stopped its operations, and the staff, while still being given a salary by the company, was left to their own devices to look for other ways of earning.

Huyo-a was in the middle of baking pastries for her temporary business when she had an idea of opening a cafe.

Joined by the other agents from her previous work and funded by the Japanese traveling agency, Icy Cozy Corner officially opened its doors for customers last March 20, 2021.

Though Huyo-a and the other staff had no prior background when it comes to coffee and food, they truly are passionate about providing the best for their customers. They eagerly studied how to make coffee and cook delicious food that will delight the people.

With their tagline “serving you with a touch of love,” the cafe promises to provide you with quality food and beverages, good service, and ambiance.

















Their icy Chocolate and White Caramel Milk Tea is definitely a must try and they also serve a variety of food from sandwiches, pasta, to buffalo wings.

If you’re not into coffee and milk tea, they also have a refreshing selection of colorful fruit blended beverages like kiwi and strawberry.

For those who would want to experience the allure of springtime in Japan and to generally enjoy a comfortable and relaxing place with good food and service, take a trip to Icy Cozy Corner.

For more information and updates on Icy Cozy Corner, visit their official Facebook page or contact them through these numbers: 0917-518-0041/ 0917-177-7955.