Sixth vaccination site in Cebu City opens at Ayala Center Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebu City on Monday, July 12, 2021, opened its sixth vaccination center.

The Cebu City Government, through its City Health Department (CHD), representatives from the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7), and Ayala Malls, launched the city’s newest vaccination site at the Ayala Center Cebu.

Dr. Jeffrey Ibones, City Health Officer, said the vaccination site at the Ayala Center Cebu can accommodate at least 500 people at a time.

“This is our sixth vaccination site for Cebu City. And this is centrally located and we expect quite a lot of vaccinees to turn out here,” said Ibones in Cebuano.

Like the other five operational vaccination centers of Cebu City, it will cater to all individuals qualified to receive the free COVID-19 vaccines from the national government.

The five existing vaccination sites here are SM Seaside City Cebu, Robinsons Galleria Cebu, the Banilad and J. Alcantara Street Campuses of the University of Cebu, and NOAH Complex at the South Road Properties (SRP).

Ibones, on the other hand, there are 15 more establishments that are in the pipeline as future inoculation sites for Cebu City.

The city needs at least 21 vaccination centers.

As of July 12, Ibones said they have already administered over 120,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines. Of this number, around 30,000 happened to be second doses.

Cebu City, with a population of more than 900,000, needs to fully vaccinate at least 700,000 people against COVID-19 in order to achieve herd immunity.

