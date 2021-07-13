Riding-in-tandem kills man from Talisay City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Nel Jonathan Narca no longer made it home to his family in Barangay Tabunok in Talisay City.

Narca, 32, was killed by a still unidentified tandem shortly after he left his work place at the Cebu IT Park in Barangay Lahug to go home at about 10:55 p.m. on Monday, July 12.

The victim, who worked as team leader in one of the establishments at the IT Park, sustained three bullet wounds on his neck and one on the right side of his chest.

Police are yet to identify the gunmen and the motive in Narca’s killing.

According to a report released by the Abellana Police, the suspects were tailing Narca who was travelling on a motorcycle. They fired shots at him when they reached the vicinity of a hotel located along Archbishop Reyes Avenue.

Police recovered four empty shells from a caliber . 45 at the crime scene.

As of this writing, police continue to investigate Narca’s killing while they also try to locate the suspects who were on board an unlicensed motorcycle.

