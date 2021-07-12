2nd Carcar shooting in 2 days: Man killed by motorcycle-riding gunmen

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 61-year-old man was killed by unidentified motorcycle-riding gunmen in another shooting incident in Carcar City in two days.

Juanito Alce died after his assailants shot him in front of his house in Sitio Luan-Luan, Barangay Poblacion 1, Carcar City on Monday afternoon, July 12, said Police Lieutenant Colonel Alan Rosario, Carcar City Police chief, in a phone interview with CDN Digital

Rosario said that they were considering personal grudge as a possible motive in the killing of Alce because the family told investigators that the victim had previously received death threats through a text message.

“Naay nibahad niya sa una, so mao ning gisubay nato. I recover nato tong iyang cellphone but yun nga, ongoing pa ang investigation nato. Namention din na hindi siya palakwento sa iyang family,” Rosario said.

(Someone threatened him before, so that is what we are investigating. We will recover the victim’s cellphone but the investigation is still ongoing. The family also mentioned that the victim did not talk much to the family members about his problem.)

Investigation showed that Alce went out of his house at past 2 p.m. on July 13 and was at the side of the road in front of his house when a motorcycle with two men aboard passed by him.

Then a few meters away the two men on a motorcycle made a U-turn and headed back to where Alce was standing. It was then that they fired at Alce, who fell down after the bullets hit him.

According to witnesses, they heard two shots fired.

Rosario, however, said that he would wait for the Scene of the Crime Operatives to find out how many shots were fired.

The Carcar police chief also said that Alce was rushed to the hospital for treatment but the attending physician declared him dead on arrival.

The shooting incident was the second one in two days in Carcar City.

Rosario said that both shooting incidents were isolated incidents.

He said that Carcar City was a peaceful city and that it just so happened that two shooting incidents happened in two days here.

READ: Carcar shooting: Couple survives attack; cops turn to CCTVs for lead on assailants

The first shooting incident happened last Sunday afternoon where motorcycle-riding gunmen fired at a live-in couple inside their Honda Civic in Barangay Valladolid at nearly 6 p.m. on July 11.

The live-in couple were heading home to Barangay Busay in Cebu City from an outing in Moalboal town in southern Cebu when they were attacked.

Fortunately, the shooter missed and the couple survived the attack.

Rosario said that they were coordinating with the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) to check on the background of the victims so that they could find clues or leads that would lead to the identities of the assailants in the shooting incident.

The Carcar City Police chief again reassured the public that these two shooting incidents were isolated incidents and that the city was peaceful.

He said that the city would average two crimes daily, which were mostly thefts and burglaries.

/dbs