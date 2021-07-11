Carcar shooting: Couple survive attack; cops turn to CCTVs for lead on assailants

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Policemen in Carcar City of southern Cebu are turning to security cameras or closed circuit television (CCTV) of nearby establishments to help them identify the two motorcycle-riding gunmen, who fired at a couple inside a Honda Civic in Sitio Tangasan, Barangay Valladolid of this city shortly before 6 p.m. today, Sunday, July 11.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Alan Rosario, chief of police of Carcar City Police Station, said that the live-in couple — Alexander Vincent Tupas and Sely Doña Caca-it — were unscathed by the attack.

Rosario said that the couple were heading home to Barangay Busay, Cebu City from an outing in Moalboal town in southern Cebu, when their car was fired upon in Barangay Valladolid.

The shooters missed but the car’s driver’s left side window was shattered.

He said the assailants were riding a motorcycle heading in the opposite direction and they could not be recognized since they were wearing helmets and a face mask.

The police chief also said that the incident happened so fast that the witnesses also did not see the plate number of the motorcycle.

Tupas, who is a businessman with a carwash business in Cebu City, said he did not know why he was attacked because he did not have any enemies that he knew of.

With this, Rosario said they would check on the CCTV footage of an establishment near the crime scene and also the dash camera of Tupas’ car, which might help them identify or get a lead on the assailants.

/dbs