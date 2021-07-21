Mandani Bay’s ‘Rise’ Webinar to tackle how to effectively guide your businesses out of COVID-19 crisis

Mandani Bay, the developing world-class lifestyle destination in Mandaue City, Cebu, remains on track on redefining modern and sustainable urban living amid the pandemic but this time, extending it to the rest of the country with a webinar series dubbed as RISE.

Built on Mandani Bay’s promise of world-class transformation, the webinar series is part of Mandani Bay’s campaign to continuously rise and build a vision of a world-class lifestyle destination that will make Cebu, and the country, proud.

For it’s latest episode, Mandani Bay has prepared another dynamic webinar with the topic “Save our Businesses: How to Effectively Guide Your Businesses out of COVID-19 Crisis together with Professor Enrique Soriano on July 24, 2021, at 10 a.m.

In partnership with INQUIRER.net, the leading Philippine news and information website; BrandRoom, INQUIRER.net‘s award-winning in-house creative unit; and CDN Digital, Cebu’s only independent source of news and information; Mandani Bay presents another episode of RISE Webinar Series tackling business issues and solutions amid the pandemic.

Fill this form to sign up for the webinar: https://forms.gle/mEkLe3PsaUjsNQM66.

Now with the roll out of COVID-19 vaccines all over the world, our quest to regain our sense of normalcy has begun, Mandani Bay dedicates this webinar to the business sector, which was greatly affected as well, and it is aimed to teach us how to effectively mitigate the impact of the crisis, and how SMEs can reach a better tomorrow.

The Speaker, Prof. Enrique Soriano is a former World Bank/IFC Governance consultant, columnist, book author, former chairperson of the Marketing Cluster, program director for real estate and professor of Global Marketing at the Ateneo Graduate School of Business. He is also a senior fellow on governance at the IPMI International Business School in Jakarta.

Fill this form to sign up for the webinar: https://forms.gle/mEkLe3PsaUjsNQM66.

In its pursuit for a seamless return to operations, Mandani Bay has also launched its reboot campaign with the battlecry #TogetherWeMoveForward.

Mandani Bay believes that in these unprecedented times, there is nothing more important than working together and taking care of each other. Cautiously and responsibly, we will move forward with gratitude, purpose, and hope that we will bounce back bigger, bolder, and stronger, and get back on our feet sooner, along with the rest of the world.

/dbs