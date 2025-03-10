SM2SM Run attracts over 14,600 runners making it the biggest running event in Cebu

SM2SM Run’s thirteenth year crossed the finish line stronger than ever, with an impressive 14,612 participants lacing up for the highly anticipated race on March 9, 2025.

This year’s run surpassed last year’s record of 13,000 runners, solidifying its reputation as Cebu’s most iconic running event.

One of the most thrilling moments of the event was the Grand Raffle Draw, where Issah Jane Sepida drove home the grand prize—a brand-new BYD Seal 5 DMi Dynamic electric car! A total of ₱2 million in cash, gift certificates, and raffle prizes were also awarded.

Triumphant runners who claimed top spots in their respective categories were celebrated for their exceptional feats. In the 4K category, Cathy Lingcong and Janry Pelones emerged as champions, while Asia Paraase and Junel Gabotia dominated the 8K race. Jessa Mae Roda and Mark Mahinay took the top spots in the 12K category, and Christine Hallasgo and Prince Joey Lee claimed victory in the 21K race.

On the same day, SM Supermalls also launched the SM Active Hub nationwide. It is the latest initiative promoting sports, fitness, and wellness. To join SM Active Hub and enjoy exciting sports activities, membership perks, and discounts:

Download the SM Online App Search for Active Hub Select your active community (pickleball or running) Swipe to redeem a membership pass

SM Seaside City Cebu extends its gratitude to all the organizers, sponsors, and volunteers who made this event a resounding success. As the host of this exhilarating race, SM Seaside City Cebu takes pride in playing a key role in this growing tradition. With each year bigger and better than the last, the SM2SM Run continues to promote health, resilience, and community spirit.