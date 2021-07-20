P2.3M worth of ‘shabu’ seized in Mambaling drug bust

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A man who would source his supply of illegal drugs with the help of a detainee at the Cebu City Jail was arrested Monday night, July 19, with P2.3 million worth of suspected shabu.

Jungbae “Chan-Chan” Sumayang, 21, was also listed as a high-value individual at the regional level, says Police Major Juanito Dindo Alaras, chief of Mambaling Police Station.

Alaras said they continue to verify information that Sumayang would get his supply with the help of his cousin, Bonjo Alegarme Sumayang, who is now detained at the city jail in Barangay Kalunasan.

They are coordinating with the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) in determining who delivers drugs to Jungbae.

Alaras said that Jungbae, a resident of Sitio Naba in Barangay Mambaling, is able to dispose 500 grams of shabu per week.

They placed him under surveillance after a drug suspect, whom they arrested earlier, named Jungbae as his source of illegal drugs.

On Monday, they went on with the buy-bust operation and arrested the suspect with 350 grams of suspected shabu worth P2, 380, 000 just a few meters away from his home in Sitio Naba.

Alaras said Jungbae has been peddling illegal drugs for years now, but it was the first for him to get arrested by the police.

Meanwhile, Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said that they now note a drop in the supply of shabu here, an indication of a successful anti-illegal drugs campaign.

He said that their confiscation of huge volumes of shabu is also proof that they are now starting to reach big-time drug players and not just the street pushers.

But they continue to come up with new strategies in their anti-illegal drugs operations as suppliers also continue to innovate to bring shabu to the local market.

