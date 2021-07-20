Chan calls on Lapu’s seniors to get their J&J shots tomorrow

The Lapu-Lapu City Government is asking its senior citizens to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as it rolls out the Johnson&Johnson vaccine in five vaccination sites on Wednesday, July 21.

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City Government will start inoculating the Johnson & Johnson Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine on Wednesday, July 21, 2021.

This was announced by Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan on his Facebook page.

Chan revealed that the city received 6,400 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The said vaccine only needs one dose to get one fully vaccinated.

The mayor, however, said that the vaccine will only be allocated to senior citizens.

“Malipayon nakong ipahibalo kaninyu nga nakadawat na kita og Johnson & Johnson nga bakuna gikan sa kaulohan nga atong i-exlusive para sa atong pinalanggang mga Senior Citizens nga mando sa Department of Health,” Chan’s post read.

Chan added that they will also deploy their coasters to give senior citizens a free ride from their barangay to the vaccination sites.

“Pwede kamo mo coordinate sa inyung mga barangay o BMO personnel para sa inyung mga schedule ug abli sab kita nga modawat og mga walk-ins sa mga sites,” Chan added.

Starting tomorrow, the city will also open an additional vaccination site at the Waterfront Airport Hotel and Casino.

Currently, four vaccination sites are operating in the city which includes the City Auditorium in Barangay Poblacion, Hoops Dome in Barangay Gun-ob, Island Central Mall in Barangay Ibo, and Mactan Newtown in Barangay Mactan. /rcg

