Chan puts up cash prize to lure vaccine participants

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Six days after the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) recorded a low turnout of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccination drive in Lapu-Lapu City, Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan said that the numbers of vaccinated individuals in the city have already improved.

Last week, DOH-7 spokesperson Dr. Mary Jean Loreche stated that the city was only able to inoculate less than 1% of its residents out of the 280,000 targeted population.

Chan revealed that as of Wednesday, June 2, 2021, the city has already vaccinated 14,860 individuals.

Of this number, 2,680 have already received the complete doses of the vaccine while 12,180 have received the first dose.

“Paspas na ang atong pagbakuna karon and we are targeting 1,500 a day nga ma-vaccinated,” Chan said.

Chan also revealed that there are around 22,000 individuals in the city who have already preregistered for the vaccination, which includes senior citizens, medical health workers, and persons with comorbidities.

Meanwhile, to urge more Oponganons to participate in the vaccination drive, Chan offered P1,000 to Oponganons who can post their photos after they were vaccinated.

Chan said that participating individuals would just need to share their experience after they were vaccinated, with a #IJUSTGOTVACCINATED.

He said that 20 individuals will be chosen to receive the cash prize, the money will come from his own pocket.

The mayor said that he is doing this, to urge more Oponganons to participate in the city’s vaccination drive. /rcg