Megan, Mikael nagkasundo na huwag munang magkaroon ng anak dahil…

BAKIT nga ba ayaw pang magkaroon ng baby ang Kapuso couple na sina Megan Young at Mikael Daez?

May mga ilang rason ang mag-asawa kung bakit hanggang ngayon ay hindi pa rin nagbubuntis ang actress-beauty queen.

Sa kanilang latest podcast, sinabi nina Megan at Mikael na isang napakalaki at importanteng desisyon para sa kanila ang magka-baby kaya ayaw nila itong madaliin.

Ayon kay Megan, “For me our major decision in our relationship and one that we made as a married couple is to not have kids right away. We were very stern about that from the very beginning.”

Sabi pa ng kauna-unahang Pinay Miss World, mas gusto muna nila ni Mikael na ma-enjoy nang bonggang-bongga ang kanilang married life at makapag-focus sa kani-kanilang career bago sila mag-baby.

“Hindi muna tayo magkakaanak because one, we wanted to enjoy married life as a couple but we also had work opportunities and we wanted to make the most out of it.

“We wanted to make the most out of us just together as a couple na wala pa tayong responsibility kung hindi ang isa’t isa.

“That’s how we wanted to enjoy the first couple of years of our marriage,” sabi ng Kapuso actress.

Paliwanag naman ni Mikael, naging malaking bahagi ng kanilang desisyon ang mga payo at tips ng mga kamag-anak at ilan nilang kaibigan.

“Shoutout to our relatives and friends who have had babies because to be honest with you that helped us make a decision,” sey ng aktor.

Aniya, marami siyang na-realize at natutunan nang magkaroon na ng baby ang kanilang mga friends, “We saw what kind of changes their lifestyle went through.

“We saw the love that they gave to the baby, but we were able to use them and their stories as I guess input to be able to come to the best decision for ourselves and so far there are no regrets.

“I don’t want us to ever have any regrets when it comes to these decisions. But eventually that time will come when we want to grow our family,” pahayag pa ni Mikael.