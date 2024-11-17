BMW Cebu Ride & Drive Fest: A weekend of luxury and performance

Bavarian Motor Works Inc. or BMW Cebu is inviting car enthusiasts and motorcycle aficionados to experience the thrill of BMW at the 3-Day BMW Ride & Drive Fest, held at Vibo Place grounds, Escario Street Cebu City from November 15 to 17, 2024.

Visit Vibo Place grounds from November 15 to 17 and experience the ultimate driving machine. You may also visit the Bavarian Motor Works Inc / BMW Cebu showroom at Nivel Hills, Cebu Veterans Drive, Cebu City or you may contact them via mobile number at +639778040297.

From 10:00 AM to 11:00 PM daily, visitors can explore and enjoy exclusive discounts from an array of stunning lineups of BMW’s latest models, including the luxurious X7, X5, and X3, as well as powerful motorcycles like the F900, GT, F800 and more.

Accelerated Holiday Cheer

The event kicked off on a festive note, coinciding with Vibo Place’s Christmas lighting ceremony. The holiday spirit was felt more as visitors were immersed in a dazzling display of lights, music, and the latest BMW models offerings.

A Personalized Experience

BMW product experts will be on hand to provide personalized consultations, answer questions, and guide guests through the features and benefits of each model. Test drives are also available for those who want to experience the thrill of driving a BMW firsthand.

BMW Brings Excitement to Cebu

Spencer Yu, President of SMC Asia Car Distributors Corp. shared his excitement in bringing its nationwide auto show to Cebu. Customers can experience the luxury and performance of BMW vehicles firsthand and find the perfect car to match their lifestyle.

“With unique offerings and an ambiance filled with holiday spirit, the BMW Cars Auto Show Warehouse Edition is the perfect place to find a BMW that embodies each individual’s sense of adventure, luxury, and style,” he highlighted.

Experience BMW

Immerse yourself in the world of BMW. Witness firsthand the unparalleled performance, innovative technology, and luxurious comfort of their best-selling and top-performing models. From sleek sedans to versatile SAVs, discover the perfect BMW to match your lifestyle. Plus, enjoy exclusive savings on select models.

