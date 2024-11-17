Chelsea Manalo ends Miss U journey

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Philippines’ Chelsea Manalo ended her Miss Universe journey on Sunday, November 17 after she failed to make it to the top 12 of the pageant.

Manalo managed to proceed to the semi-finals, together with 29 other candidates, allowing her to compete in the swimsuit competition with her lilac two-piece swimwear with a sheer golden cape.

At that event, she displayed her signature pasarela which she called the “Tampisaw Walk,” that showed her slightly dragging her foot.

This is a nod to OPM band Lola Amour’s “Raining In Manila,” which she first showcased at the Miss Universe Philippines national competition.

However, the Philippines did not make it to the next elimination round.

The candidates who proceeded to the top 12 were Bolivia, Mexico, Venezuela, Argentina, Puerto Rico, Nigeria, Russia, Chile, Thailand, Denmark, Canada, and Peru.

The top 12 contestants will be competing for the evening gown competition. — with reports from Inquirer.net

