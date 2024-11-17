Classic wheels, scenic thrills: BE Grand Resort Bohol hosts Tour de Cebu 2024

The 10th edition of Southeast Asia’s premier historic car rally, coined “Tour de Cebu (TDC),” has written another thrill-wrapped chapter into the realm of vintage car rallies with its 3-day roll-out around the beautiful island of Bohol, on November 7 to 9, 2024.

It has drawn 40 classic cars enthusiasts from around the globe for an unforgettable 1000-kilometer journey. This unique event emphasizes precision and endurance, challenging participants to navigate scenic and rugged routes while maintaining designated times and speeds.

“It’s unique to Visayas, especially in Bohol. It’s one thing that would highlight locals owning these cars that are so unique, that are vintage, and yet they’re still up and running. So, it’s one that would delight a lot of us and a lot of Boholanos to see these cars running. Truly classic, but still amazing,” cites Jerry So, the pilot driver of BE Grand Resort Bohol’s Yellow Porsche 550 Spyder.

Jerry’s brother and navigator, Jeffrey So, also added that the event grants enthusiasts to use their vintage automobiles in a much safer environment although held in public.

Alongside BE Grand Resort Bohol’s representatives Jeffrey and Jerry So, other notable duos who took on the Tour de Cebu 2024 challenge included father-and-son teams Michael and Michael James Lhuillier and Kenneth and Andre Cobonpue. The rally also attracted international participants, including French collector Stanislas Jonville with his son Maximilien, as well as Japanese teams like Yusuke and Masakazu Kobayashi, Hoshino Masahito and Song Hongxia, and Masafumi Yamamoto and Takayuki Ueshima.

However, amidst sharp turns, steep climbs, and narrow trails, Manila Sports Club members Raju Medalla and Jules Chanco drove their 1965 Porsche 912 to victory while Jerry and Jeffrey So were called as the Historic Tribute Class award recipient riding BE Grand Resort Bohol’s Porsche Spyder 550.

Routes and trails: Braving Bohol

The adventure began in the coastal town of Tubigon, where participants set off on the first leg of the Tour de Cebu, winding along Bohol’s scenic routes. By evening, they arrived at BE Grand Resort Bohol, the rally’s cherished venue partner for eight consecutive years. Known for its luxurious amenities and genuine hospitality, BE Grand Resort has become a familiar haven where drivers and navigators can unwind, recharge, and share stories of the road.

Day two dawned with fresh challenges as drivers departed from the warm embrace of BE Grand Resort, ready to tackle one of the rally’s most demanding legs. The route led them through Bohol’s hidden backroads and steep mountain trails, revealing the island’s rugged, untouched beauty. Each turn and climb highlighted the participants’ skills and the resilience of their vintage machines, with breathtaking views as their constant backdrop.

The final day brought a sense of triumph and camaraderie as drivers tackled a shorter yet equally thrilling route before forming a convoy back to Tubigon Port for their joyous return to the festive city of Cebu.

Beyond a sport

The Tour de Cebu 2024 is more than just a race, it’s a vibrant celebration of friendship, heritage, and a shared passion for classic cars that bridges generations and transcends borders. Every year, this historic event brings together people from all walks of life, united by their love for vintage automobiles and the timeless stories they carry.

The Tour de Cebu (TDC) is a rolling tribute to automotive history, where each car, from gleaming Porsches to rare MGAs, becomes a symbol of craftsmanship and endurance.

But beyond the cars themselves, the rally fosters a profound sense of camaraderie. Participants form lasting bonds as they navigate scenic routes, overcome mechanical challenges, and cheer each other on through rough terrains and picturesque landscapes. Families come together as teams, with fathers and sons, lifelong friends, and even married couples sharing the thrill of the open road, passing down a passion for classic cars to the next generation.

International participants from countries like Japan, France, and beyond add to the rally’s unique spirit, proving that this love for vintage machines knows no boundaries.

Relatively, BE Grand Resort Bohol has become a yearly rendezvous for Tour de Cebu 2024 (TDC 2024), perfectly intertwining the thrill of competition with the warmth of community. This collaboration has cemented a celebration of human connection, a bridge between the past and the future, and a testament to the enduring allure of classic cars that keeps enthusiasts coming back, year after year.

