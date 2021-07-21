Three Cebuanas vie for Miss World Philippines crown on July 25

DALAGUETE, Cebu—Three Cebuana beauty queens will represent the island of Cebu in the upcoming Miss World Philippines 2021 coronation night on July 25, 2021.

The three are Tracy Maureen Perez (Cebu City), Shaila Rebortera (Cebu Province) and Megan Been Campbell (Lapu-Lapu City).

The Miss World Philippines organization recently announced that the national finals will be held at the Okada Cove Manila Club in Parañaque, Metro Manila.

Let’s get to know the Cebuana candidates:

Perez is an Industrial Engineer by profession, a host, and a model.

Before joining the Miss World Philippines 2021, she represented Cebu City in the Miss Universe Philippines 2020 and finished Top 12 in Miss World Philippines 2019.

This Cebuana beauty queen has earned crowns in Cebu before joining national pageants.

Perez vied for Binibining Cebu 2018 and bagged the Binibining Cebu Charity 2018 title. She also finished second runner-up in Miss Cebu 2016.

Rebortera, meanwhile, is a Talisay City native and a licensed dentist who won several crowns before joining Miss World Philippines.

She was SINULOG Festival Queen 2018 and Miss Millennial Philippines 2018.

She finished second runner-up in Reyna ng Aliwan 2018 and placed runner-up in Miss Cebu 2016.

During her time as a dentistry student from Cebu Doctors’ University (CDU), Rebortera was known for her “The Toothbrush Project” which gives free toothbrushes to children and teaches them proper oral hygience.

Campbell is an ambassador of Visayas Rugby Football union which aims to provide education and social skill coaching to schools, local communities and, in partnership with Save Our Souls organization, to orphan children.

She won Hiyas nan Carasscal 2017 in Carrascal, Surigao del Sur and represented the Municipality of Ronda in Binibining Cebu 2017.

The three Cebuanas will be vying for the Miss World Philippines crown as well as 7 other titles representing various international pageants.

Miss World Philippines 2021 second princess

Miss World Philippines 2021 first princess

Miss Environment Philippines 2021

Miss Philippines Tourism 2021

Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas 2021

Miss Eco Teen Philippines 2021

Miss Eco Philippines 2021

Miss Supranational Philippines 2021

Miss World Philippines 2021

Seven queens will be crowned and two runners-up will be named as princesses.

There are 45 candidates competing for the titles.

/bmjo