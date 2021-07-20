Miss World Philippines candidate Tracy Maureen Perez aces first round of head-to-head challenge

CEBU CITY, Philippines– She is limitless and open to experience new things.

Cebuana Miss World Philippines candidate Tracy Maureen Perez aced her first round of head-to-head challenge on Monday, July 19, 2021.

In the head-to-head challenge, candidates will be picked randomly and will have to present their best answers to simple questions like “Summer or Winter?”

This question landed on Perez, who was up against Pauline Robles of Laguna.

Robles was the first one to be called by the judges and, thus, was the first one to give an answer. She picked “summer” given that the Philippines is an agricultural country.

Perez was left with winter, to which she defended graciously.

“As someone who has never been to the states, someone who has never experienced winter I would love to be able to experience that someday hopefully if I win Miss World. I would be able to do that for myself and I think experiencing new things its really something you actually look forward to in life. You actually work hard to see the world, see all those beautiful things around you, I’d like to think that I am here not to limit myself but to explore new beginnings to explore all the possibilities for me and I think that’s what winter represents, that represents myself and the limitless possibilities that I could achieve for myself. Thank you!”

Perez got the majority of the judges’ votes and won the first round of the challenge.

After a full day of questions and answers, Perez took to her social media accounts her relief at being able to win the first round of the head-to-head challenge.

The candidates will still have more rounds of the head-to-head challenge on Tuesday as posted on the Miss World Philippines Facebook page.



