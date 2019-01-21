Sinulog Festival Queen 2018 confident that successor can deliver

Cebu City, Philippines – Sinulog Festival Queen 2018 and Miss Millennial Philippines 2018 Shaila Mae Rebortera wishes her successor Miss Sinulog Festival Queen 2019 Nicole Borromeo a fruitful reign.

The 22-year-old Rebortera, who spoke to Cebu Daily News Digital last weekend, advised Borromeo to start preparing for two upcoming pageants where she will be representing Cebu.

“I know she can make it. She can handle both career and studies. I did it. She can do it [too],” Rebortera said.

As the newly crowned Sinulog Festival Queen 2019, Borromeo, who is 18 years old, is expected to join Reyna ng Aliwan 2019 and the Miss Millennial Philippines 2019.

The Aliwan Fiesta is known for the gathering of different cultural festivals in the country held in Pasay City every summer.

Rebortera finished second runner-up in Reyna ng Aliwan 2018.

The past years, Cebu City has won the Reyna ng Aliwan crowns like Marla Alforque (2017), Cynthia Thomalla (2016), Steffi Rose Aberasturi (2014), Jamie Herrel (2013), Angeli Dione Gomez (2012), Rogelie Catacutan (2011), Rizzini Alexis Gomez (2010), and Sian Elizabeth Maynard (2009).

Rebortera is also happy that Cebu does not need to look for its representative in Miss Millennial Philippines 2019.

During the Sinulog Festival Queen 2019 coronation night held on January 18 at Cebu City Sports Center, “Eat Bulaga!” hosts Asia’s Next Top Model Season 5 grand winner Maureen Wroblewitz and Ryan Agoncillo announced that the Sinulog Festival Queen 2019 winner will represent Cebu in Miss Millennial Philippines 2019.

Rebortera is the first Cebuana who won the crown. She is also the second Cebuana who joined the Miss Millennial Philippines after Sarah Madrigal from Lapu-Lapu City, who made it to Top 10 in 2017.

“Happy kaayo ko kay naa na’y representative ang Cebu,” Rebortera added.

Miss Millennial Philippines is a pageant and segment in GMA’s longest running noontime show, “Eat Bulaga!”

After a successful reign, Rebortera said she will focus on her studies as she wants to graduate this April.

Rebortera is taking up Bachelor of Science in Dentistry at the Cebu Doctors’ University (CDU). bjo