Bea and Dominique spend actor’s 31st birthday together in U.S

DALAGUETE, Cebu—Dominique Roque spent some quality time with rumored girlfriend Bea Alonzo in the USA during the actor’s 31st birthday on Tuesday, July 20, 2021.

A video posted on Dominique’s account confirms that he was with rumored girlfriend Bea Alonzo during her vacation in California.

Based on Dominique’s IG story, both were in Windsor, California, celebrating his birthday with some friends.

This is the first time in a while that the rumored couple was seen in a photo together since Bea confirmed she was dating the actor.

This had fans thinking, are they officially in an exclusive relationship now?

No confirmation yet, but one of them will surely spill the tea soon.

/bmjo