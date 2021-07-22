CWSI rolls out sustainable water technology at Crimson Resort in Mactan

Cebu, Philippines – Filinvest Development Corporation (FDC) through its subsidiaries Countrywide Water Services Inc. (CWSI) and Crimson Resort and Spa, Mactan strengthened its commitment to sustainability with the commissioning of its new on-site Sewage Treatment Plant (STP). This cutting-edge water waste treatment facility can treat up to 300 cubic meters of domestic wastewater per day.

Making use of Membrane Bio-reactor (MBR) technology, which provides high-end water sanitation compared to traditional waste water technology, can guarantee better-quality effluent suitable for re- use in the resort’s 6-hectare grounds to provide water for its landscaping and garden irrigation.

The implementation of this treatment facility aligns with Crimson Resort’s sustainability goals for responsible consumption and production and climate action.

“The sustainability program in the resorts, especially at Crimson Mactan has always been at the core of our operation. With this new facility, the resort will be able to reduce water consumption by 170 cubic meter per day, further ensure cleaner water effluent, and improve efficacy of recycling of waste water for better environmental protection” shares Francis Gotianun, Senior Vice President of Filinvest Hospitality.

Crimson Resort and Spa in Mactan, Cebu is a recipient of the Anahaw Philippine Sustainable Tourism Certificate by the Zero-Carbon Resorts and is an ASEAN Green Hotel for its programs that include waste- water treatment, environmental protection including the marine-reserve project, and energy- conservation projects among others.

CSWI, the implementer of the facility is a subsidiary of FDC and will manage the facility for 20 years. The organization provides world-class water solutions for Filinvest developments and other third-party projects.

During the facility’s testing and commissioning, CWSI President and Chief Executive Officer Juan Eugenio L. Roxas shared how the project solidifies collaboration within the FDC Group to achieve priority goals.

“CWSI has been meeting the water supply and wastewater system needs of various Filinvest subsidiaries for many years. This new partnership with Crimson Mactan further creates synergy within Filinvest as we all pursue sustainable initiatives to improve our socio-economic impacts,” Roxas stated.

“As businesses prepare to re-ignite the local tourism post-pandemic, we are pleased to be of assistance to Crimson Mactan in improving its resort services. Through our technical expertise in wastewater regeneration, the resort advances its green practices as it caters to the needs of conscious travelers while maximizing the use of available natural resources without sacrificing ecological balance,” added Roxas.

