Tokyo Olympics: PH’s Cris Nievarez moves on to rowing quarterfinals
TOKYO–Filipino bet Cris Nievarez advanced to the quarterfinals of the men’s singles sculls of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics at Sea Forest Waterway on Friday, July 23, 2021.
The top three rowers in each of the six heats get to row in the quarterfinals.
Nievarez clocked 7:22.97 seconds in heat five to advance.
Olympics silver medalist (2016) Damir Martin of Croatia topped the heat in 7:09.17.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.