Tokyo Olympics: PH’s Cris Nievarez moves on to rowing quarterfinals

By: Francis T.J. Ochoa - Philippine Daily Inquirer | July 23,2021 - 09:07 AM

TOKYO–Filipino bet Cris Nievarez advanced to the quarterfinals of the men’s singles sculls of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics at Sea Forest Waterway on Friday, July 23, 2021.

The top three rowers in each of the six heats get to row in the quarterfinals.

Nievarez clocked 7:22.97 seconds in heat five to advance.

Olympics silver medalist (2016) Damir Martin of Croatia topped the heat in 7:09.17.