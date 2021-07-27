Time to step up: Mandani Bay’s Webinar discusses points to guide businesses post-pandemic

Throughout history, emerging crises all around the world tend to expose existing problems in various sectors, businesses included. Especially in these uncertain times – with the current global pandemic – being able to adapt quickly becomes vital to survive in the industry.

Amid this uncertainty, Mandani Bay, the developing world-class lifestyle destination in Mandaue City, Cebu, continues to provide support to its clients and investors and promises a world class transformation through its webinar series dubbed as RISE.

Through the RISE webinar series, Mandani Bay highlights various industry leaders who share insights on how they manage the challenges brought by the pandemic to emerge stronger in the post COVID-19 landscape.

For 10th episode of the RISE Webinar Series, Mandani Bay, invites Prof. Enrique Soriano to talk about “Save our Businesses: How to Effectively Guide Your Business out of COVID-19 Crisis”.

Professor Soriano is a program director for Real Estate and professor of Global Marketing at the Ateneo Graduate School of Business.

In partnership with INQUIRER.net, the leading Philippine news and information website; BrandRoom, INQUIRER.net‘s award-winning in-house creative unit; and CDN Digital, Cebu’s only independent source of news and information, Mandani Bay held its latest RISE Webinar last July 24, 2021 at the award-winning Mandani Bay Show Gallery, F.E Zuellig, Mandaue City, Cebu and was also broadcast live on Facebook.

Soriano has had a lot of experience under his belt when it comes to businesses being the former World Bank/IFC Governance Consultant. Combining all of these experiences he brought his expertise to his “third professional life” in which he advocated Real Estate Innovation, Strategic Management and Corporate Governance. This led to him being a sought-after Senior Advisor and a resource speaker in international conferences.

To fully explain the economic fluctuations happening in the Philippines, and how the country managed to jump back, Soriano pointed out the different recessions that the country had experienced in the last 38 years. These recessions included the debt of former President Marcos, the coup d’etat in 1986, the Asian Financial Crisis in 1998, the Sars-Cov Crisis in the early 2000’s, and the Global Financial Crisis in 2009.

Now, we are currently facing the worst recession ever which is caused by the COVID-19 virus. According to Soriano there are sectors that are on the extreme ends of the spectrum — specifically the Aviation/Maritime and Tourism/Leisure sectors.

To outmanoeuvre the uncertainties brought by the coronavirus-driven recession, Soriano advises business owners to shift their perspective on how to cope with this current crisis that we are in.

The pandemic is a constantly evolving situation, for that, Soriano encourages everyone to focus only on things that can be controlled. He also highlighted the idea that in any adversity there is an opportunity. Being fast in evolving with the times and technology is the only way for businesses to keep thriving.



There are two strategies that Soriano emphasized; the first one is to have a Brand Designated Market Area (DMA) or a Brand Equity, the second one is to have a powerful concept. If the businesses can have these two strategies on top of their business plans, they are guaranteed to have growth in their respective businesses.

According to the ASEAN and Asia Real GDP Forecast, the Philippines is an emerging economy in Asia. With that said, Soriano emphasized the importance of having concrete business plans, having cash flow forecasts, learning how to innovate, having a target network beyond products, and knowing that customer service is key.

When asked for his advice to investors and aspiring investors Soriano answered, “Choose the best product, why choose an inferior product when you have a superior product? One should have a checklist when choosing which product to invest in. In a commoditized industry you should have this in your checklist; the credibility of the developer, the strength of that developer, can he complete the project, the developer’s reputation, if the concept is sustainable, the property management, and the kind of sellers that they have.”

In his closing remarks, Soriano mentioned that the worst is over and that it’s time to calibrate and step up the game in business.

For the second part of the webinar, Assistant Vice President of HTLand Audi Villa gave insights on the Cebu Infrastructure scene.

Villa pointed out that the government allotting 5.3 percent of the national budget to infrastructure had been a great boost for the infrastructure industry, especially in Cebu.

Villa also introduced the accessibility of Mandani Bay in terms of transportation by mentioning the infrastructure updates including the construction of the 4th bridge and the Mandaue Coastal Road project which favors the location of the township. He also mentioned the modernized bus route programs of Mandaue City that pass by and have intercity bus stops near Mandani Bay.

As Soriano mentioned in his talk, the things to consider in real estate are brand equity, and the developer, Villa agreed to this and added that buying from a reputable and experienced developer would make sure that the value appreciation of the product would be high.

According to Villa there are five things that set Mandani Bay different from the rest;

Ultra Strategic Location

Mandani Bay is strategically located at F.E. Zuellig Ave Mandaue City, Cebu; where it is only a few minutes away from the hospitals, schools, malls, and only 30 minutes away from the airport.

Numerous Amenities

These include a park, an avenue where you can shop, two huge exclusive pools and a kids pool, and a boardwalk where you can enjoy the sunrise and sunset while taking a stroll.

Convenient Navigation

Convenient to navigate because they set up a tunnel and a walking path across the Mandani Quay Tower 1 to the Mandani Quay Tower 4 which makes it easier for people to access the towers instead of going around the area.

Spacious Units and stunning views

Mandani Bay’s big units plus ultra-luxurious common areas; unlike the rest of the real estate industry here in Cebu, Mandani Bay features bigger units and Mandani Bay also features the work of the world-renowned Interior Designer PTang Studio Limited. Mandani Bay also offers stunning views, from the City view to the Waterfront view.

Mandani Bay now offers a limited promo which features Mandani Bay Quay Tower 2 Studios Semi-Furnished and Mandani Bay Quay Tower 3 Fully-Furnished as low as P17,000 per month. Another offer is for the Mandani Bay Quay Tower 4 Office Units as low as P51,000 per month. These offers are only available until July 31, 2021.

To know more about the world-class development visit their website or contact them via their facebook page.

