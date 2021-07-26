Watsons’ most loved are the products YOU picked

Watsons is back with its Most Loved products for the second year. These are the items that Watsons has recognized as the top brands shoppers picked & recommended from their counters and shelves.

With over 800 physical stores nationwide and a mobile app, Watsons is available to many Filipinos anytime, anywhere, who were very definite about their health, beauty and wellness finds.

The Most Loved line-up includes Best of Health & Beauty, People’s Choice and New Favorites.

While we’re used to shopping at Watsons, only to be overwhelmed by the number of choices (all of them good), take a look at best brands this year.

Beauty

Best Skin Serum – Garnier Light Complete Vitamin C Booster Serum

This lightweight serum has Vitamin C and Japanese Yuzu Lemon. It’s fast absorbing and works to lighten dark spots and acne marks in days! This serum can be worn day and night because it’s non-sticky and will work under makeup.

Best Mouthwash – Bactidol Oral Antiseptic

Bactidol protects the throat from germs because it has antibacterial and antifungal properties. Gargle with this after you come home to make sure your mouth and throat are germ-free.

Best Lipstick – Maybelline SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick [16HR Waterproof] in Pioneer

In 2020, we all started wearing masks and a lot of people stopped using lipstick. Well, not everyone because a lot of Watsons shoppers still went for this powerful red shade because it’s mask-proof.

Best Shampoo – Head and Shoulders Anti-Dandruff Cool Menthol Shampoo

This shampoo doesn’t just clean your hair and scalp, it also helps control dandruff and has a menthol fresh feel and scent. One thing shoppers love about it: It keeps hair moisturized.

Best Body Lotion – Nivea Extra White C&A Vitamin Lotion

This nourishing vitamin in a lotion goes on light so it’s not sticky. It also brightens skin and reduces dark spots in just days.

Best Bath Soap – Kojiesan Skin Lightening HydroMoist Soap

This skin lightening soap with kojic acid is always sold out! Why? It targets dark spots and uneven skin tone and can be used on the face and body.

Best Deodorant – Deonat Papaya Mineral Spray

Deonat provides all day protection against odor and helps lightens darkened underarms. It’s also non-sticky and non-staining. What’s not to love?

Best Fragrance – Bvlgari Omnia Amethyste

This modern floral was inspired by the hues of the amethyst gemstone. The scent is light, clean and refreshing, perfect for day or night.

Health

Best Cold Preparation Brand – Neozep Non-Drowsy

Watsons shoppers loved a cold medication that relieved symptoms like a clogged nose and headache without making them feel sleepy in 15 minutes after drinking it!

Best Anti-Aging Supplement – Mosbeau Placenta White Advanced

This anti-aging and skin lightening supplement has glutathione and other beneficial ingredients, including Vitamin C and hyaluronic acid.

Best Single Vitamin – Fern C Sodium Ascorbate

This Vitamin C supplement has always been a Watsons Most Loved because it’s non-acidic so you don’t need to take it with meals. It’s perfect for those always on the go.

Best Adult Multivitamin – Centrum Advance

The catchphrase from “A to Zinc” is perfect for Centrum Advance because it lets you take just one capsule (instead of several) and you’re all set for the day!

Best Nutritional Supplement and People’s Choice for Nutritional Supplement – Ensure Gold

This supplement provides complete nutrition and can be a meal substitute. It’s gut friendly with inulin and dual fiber blend FOS and has a heart-friendly fat blend with Omega-3 and 6 fatty acids. It’s also gluten and lactose-free!

Best Topical Analgesic – Salonpas Medicated Patch

Salonpas provides relief from aches, pains and inflammations. This patch made of thin, stretchable fabric has two active ingredients: menthol and methyl salicylate. It’s not just something titas and moms use. Everybody needs Salonpas!

Best Health Supplement – MX3 Capsule

This supplement, one of Watsons’ bestsellers, has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that help boost the immune system. One capsule twice a day is recommended.

People’s Choice

People’s Choice for Over-The-Counter Medicine – Biogesic

This trusted OTC medication is for fever and pain relief. It has paracetamol and is safe for pregnant and breastfeeding women. We love that you can take this on an empty stomach.

People’s Choice for Hair Care – Creamsilk Standout Straight Pink Conditioner

This after-shampoo conditioner makes hair softer and straighter. It gets the frizz out even when hair is super-damaged. This is best for those who use heat for styling.

People’s Choice for Beauty Supplement – POTENCEE plus C Collagen

This supplement with Vitamin C and collagen was also a quarantine favorite because it combines health and beauty benefits.

People’s Choice for Body Care – Dove Gentle Exfoliating Body Wash

Cleans well? Check. Smells good? Check. Exfoliating but gentle? Check. This body wash leaves skin clean and smelling fresh but soft and smooth.

People’s Choice for Baby Care – Johnson’s Milk + Rice Bath

This gentle wash has natural milk and rice extracts and is pH balanced and hypoallergenic. Moms loved to share this with their babies.

New Favorites

Favorite Bath Soap – Irish Spring Bar Soap

The scent of Irish Spring reminds us of, well, spring. It’s fresh and green and lasts a while after your shower. It’s also gentle on skin and non-drying.

Favorite Children’s Vitamin – Ceelin

There is no problem making kids drink this Vitamin C supplement because it tastes good. This helps boost the immune system for protection from sickness.

Favorite Sunscreen – SNAILWHITE Sunscreen CC Cream SPF50+/PA+++

There are several reasons why this made it to the Most Loved List. Aside from SNAILWHITE being a popular brand, this sunscreen is oil-free and lightweight in texture with a high SPF!

Favorite Beauty Supplement – Nutrabliss by Watsons Mixed Berries + Vitamin C

This ready-to-drink supplement kept us healthy in 2020 and 2021 and we loved the taste, too. Vitamin C is good for you because it helps you recover from the common cold quicker plus it builds immunity.

Favorite Deodorant – Old Spice WC Invisible Solid Wolfthorn

Not surprisingly, the No. 1 deodorant in the US is also a hit with Watons shoppers in the Philippines because it smells good, reduces armpit sweat and is so light you don’t feel like you have deodorant. It’s not a surprise that even women like it.

Favorite Anti-Aging – Belo Nutra Collagen Melon Smoothie

This drink, which comes in sachets, has high-absorption collagen so it helps with skin elasticity and suppleness. It comes in a yummy flavor that can be used for milkshakes and smoothies.

Favorite Diaper – Watsons Love My Little Ones Baby Diaper

This diaper, a newcomer to the Most Loved list, has breathable soft cottony cover, soft elastic waistband, magic tapes, ultra-absorbent core and side leak guards. No wonder moms always picked it!

Favorite Whitening Supplement – SnowCaps

SnowCaps has glutathione, which is an antioxidant so it has many benefits. Of course, it also helps whiten skin and gives it a radiant and pinkish glow.

