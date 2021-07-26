Toni Gonzaga helps guest by donating all proceeds from her vlog

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Celebrity Toni Gonzaga said she will donate all proceeds from her recent vlog upload Sunday, July 25, 2021, to her guest, Herlene Budol, famously known as “Hipon Girl.”

Gonzaga’s vlog called Toni Talks is one of the most-watched vlogs in the country for it strays away from the usual vlogging content.

Being a supreme host, Gonzaga makes her vlog more intimate and special by interviewing some personalities in the Philippines imparting good life lessons to her viewers.

In her latest vlog, she interviewed Hipon Girl, who was a regular host in the TV show Wowowin.

Budol started as a contestant for the show but because of her wits and humor, she was given the chance to become a mainstay host for the show.

But the pandemic hit, leaving Budol jobless and clueless about where to find the means to support her family, especially her grandparents, who raised her.

She recalled that before becoming a mainstay host for the show, she had juggled multiple jobs to sustain her family.

“Dati nag papayong ako nang mga nag gogolf, naging tindera din po ako sa may palengke, nag tindera ako nang matagal nga panahon, tas nag munisipyo din ako, then nag Lava Mocha din ako. Kahit maliliit lang yung sahod, eh pag pinagsama na ang laki na, “ said Budol.

When Gonzaga asked her what’s the biggest lesson she learned from the pandemic, her reply was that nothing is certain. But Budol said something that made the 2 million-plus viewers proud of her.

It was when she answered Gonzaga’s question, “Ano yung isang bagay nga sigurado ka?” Budol’s answer: “Hindi po ako mapapagod, araw-araw akong gagawa nang paraan para sa kanila [pamilya].”

