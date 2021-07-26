Cebu City promises to pay resigned CCMC nurses

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu City Government on Monday, July 26, vowed to pay the unpaid salaries of its job order nurses even if some of them may have already resigned.

Acting Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama gave his assurance following reports on the resignation of some nurses at the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) due to delays in the release of their pays.

“I have already looked into it,” Rama said.

But first, the Cebu City Council needs to pass Supplemental Budget No.1 the includes the allocation for the payment of their salaries.

“These are all solvable. Naa na sa SB 1. Naa na sa Sangguniang. (We already have SB1. It is now with the Council.) And this has to be addressed,” he said.

Some job-order nurses assigned at CCMC reportedly resigned after the city government was unable to give them their salaries in the last four months.

The city hired at least 10 nurses as job orders to augment staff doing direct healthcare services at the CCMC.

The executive department at City Hall already requested the legislative branch to allow the release of P4.5 billion in public funds as SB1 for the fiscal year 2021.

Of this amount, P1.2 billion is set aside to pay the outstanding balance of the loan the city government availed for the implementation of the South Reclamation Project now known as the South Road Properties (SRP).

The council’s Committee on Budget and Finance is set to present to the council the final version of SB 1 during their regular session this Wednesday, July 28. / dcb