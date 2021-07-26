Filipino flyweight Carlo Paalam moves on to round-of-16

TOKYO–Carlo Paalam continued the rich flyweight tradition of the Philippines in the Olympics, coughing up a split decision victory over Ireland’s Brendan Irvine on Monday, July 26, 2021, at the Kokugikan Arena here.

Getting off to a blazing start, Paalam built up enough of an advantage to survive what turned out to be a toe-to-toe affair in the last two rounds.

“I’m thankful that I won my first bout,” Paalam told reporters here. “Even if it was close, you saw I really gave it whatever I had left in me.”

Paalam blitzed his Irish rival at the start, going through Irvine like a wolverine on a rodent.

“I poured it all out,” he said.

But in building up an early lead–Paalam won on all judges’ cards in the first round–the Filipino bartered valuable staying power, allowing Irvine to find his footing in the bout.

But Paalam managed to eke out a crucial edge in the second round that helped him weather Irvine’s last-ditch assault.

“I was really tired, but I just kept punching because I really wanted to win for my family, for [Team Philippines],” Paalam said.