Cebu City begins rollout of J&J vax to seniors

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City on Monday, July 26, 2021, has begun rolling out J&J COVID-19 vaccines to senior citizens.

The city was allocated around 14,800 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine brand manufactured by US-based Janssen Pharmaceutical, all of which will be given to elderlies.

enszA ceremonial inoculation of J&J, a single jab vaccine, was held on Monday at the NOAH complex in South Road Properties (SRP).

With the additional supply of vaccines, the city is hoping an increase in turnout among senior citizens, said Dr. Jeffrey Ibones, City Health Officer.

“So far, we have already inoculated at least 27, 000 senior citizens, both for 1st and 2nd doses,” said Ibones.

The city is targeting to vaccinate around 100,000 elderlies against COVID-19.

