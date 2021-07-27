Father-and-son tandem win in Liloan XC MTB race

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The father-and-son tandem of Dongkey and Khalil Sanchez flexed their winning form in the Liloan Cross-Country Challenge 2.0 mountainbike competition held in Barangay Jubay, Liloan town, northern Cebu on Sunday, July 25, 2021.

Dongkey dominated the 40-49 years old category while Khalil topped the 19-below category in the race that featured more than a hundred cyclists.

The race, organized by Kagud Cycling, featured a lung-busting 30-kilometer race course that had an elevation of 1,349-meters.

Eusebio Quiñones of Team Arctic placed second behind Dongkey Sanchez while Dondon Yu of Team Molmol completed the top three in the division.

Cailh Jeron Mariano of Team Move Lilo-an trailed the younger Sanchez at second place in the 19-below category while Jover Husay settled for third.

In the elite division, Christopher Ceniza of Team Distrito emerged on top ahead of Cezar Lapaya of Cycleline and Ken Colmo of Team Molmol, respectively.

Eusebia Nicole Quiñones topped the female category followed by Alianah Therese Velasco and Team Kagud’s Danielle Ricafrante.

Nilo Barbelose of team CCCX toped the 50-above seniors division, beating Joseph Pepito and Martin Cacanog, who placed second and third, respectively.

The top three in the 20-29 years old category were Francis Hernando, John Israel Go, and Jayson Pradilla, respectively.

Rodel Villaver, Randy Carbonera, and Kirk Jed Gilloagan were the first to third placers in the 30-39 years old.

