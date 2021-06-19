Bulacan rider rules 1st Jerry Guardo Extreme MTB Challenge in Bonbon

CEBU CITY, Philippines — After failing to make an impact in the recent 2021 Philippine National MTB XCO (Cross country) Championships in Danao City, John Harold Villanueva of Bulacan redeemed himself by topping the men’s elite category of the inaugural Jerry Guardo Extreme MTB Challenge in Barangay Bonbon, Cebu City, earlier today, June 19, 2021.

The 21-year old Villanueva finished fifth in the men’s elite category of the national XCO championships in Danao City last June 13, 2021, which Cebuano Niño Surban dominated.

This time, the visiting cyclist powered his way to the top in the race that featured a six-lap, 800-meter trail racecourse.

He outperformed the father and son tandem of Dongkey and Khalil Sanchez of the Keith DeFiebre Cycling Team p/b Lún Wheels and other local contenders in the category.

Khalil Sanchez trailed Villanueva at second place while Roy Carbonera rounded off the top three in the category.

The organizers of the race, however, were not able to provide the official times of the results.

Cesar Lapaza placed fourth followed by Dongkey Sanchez at fifth place. The fifth to 10th placers are Israel Go, Christopher Ceniza, Jeffrey Silvano, Fabian Romeo Jr., and Khyl Lequin.

Meanwhile, Danao City’s Shagne Yaoyao also redeemed herself after she ruled the women’s elite division.

Yaoyao failed to finish the major mountain bike race last June 13 due to mechanical problems, but she finally got back to the winning column.

Danielle Ricafrente placed second while Pamela Jane Ruiz completed the top three finishers.

Despite losing to Villanueva in the men’s elite categoy, Khalil Sanchez managed to grab the top spot in the beginner’s division beating Clyde Encarguez and John Esrael Go who landed at second and third places, respectively.

Other winners in the race are Bryle Montebon (fat bike), Roy Carbonera (executive), Mark Arcilla (juniors), Willy Gitaruelas (veteran’s), and Ken Leguin (kids).

A total of 400 cyclists took part in the race organized by Cebu City Councilor Jerry Guardo. /rcg