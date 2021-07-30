Vibo Land to top off its first real estate development, West Jones Residences

Vibo Land, the real estate arm of Vibo Group of Companies, will top off its maiden development and biggest milestone yet, West Jones Residences, #YourUptownUpgrade in Cebu.

West Jones Residences is Vibo Land’s first-ever 16-storey residential condominium project, sitting on a 1,238-square-meter property. This development is situated in between the busy centers of both uptown and downtown Cebu City.

The topping off ceremony will be held at the West Jones Residences on July 30, 2021 at 10AM at Barangay Sambag II, Uytengsu St., Cebu City.

Its partners in the industry celebrates this milestone with Vibo Land.

