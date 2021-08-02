Apple MagSafe: Best iPhone battery pack

Months after the iPhone 12 series was unveiled, Apple surprised its loyal customers with a new accessory that is the company’s latest addition to its ever-growing ecosystem.

Called MagSafe Battery Pack, this device’s intuitive design makes on-the-go charging a lot easier.

Unlike any standard power bank where cords and USB ports are needed for charging, the MagSafe Battery Pack offers wireless charging technology. It attaches magnetically to iPhone 12 models – thanks to its nifty magnetic MagSafe system- offering additional hours of battery life.

But for now, MagSafe is only compatible with the iPhone 12 series (iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max).

Made from a hard white plastic material, the battery pack features a curved design that is built to seamlessly fit the iPhone12 models and is sized to take up the full rear of the iPhone 12 mini, just below the camera cutout.

But don’t worry. Let’s keep our hopes high that Apple will soon update its feature and make MagSafe compatible with the other iPhone models.

The MagSafe Battery Pack charges an ‌iPhone 12‌ model at 5W, with Apple limiting charging speed due to heat concerns and to prolong battery life. It also has a reverse charging feature. Meaning, if you charge your iPhone, the MagSafe Battery Pack will also charge at the same time.

You can charge both the ‌iPhone‌ and the MagSafe Battery Pack through the Lightning port on the MagSafe Battery Pack or through the Lightning port on your ‌iPhone‌, and you’ll get the same result with both devices charging up.

According to Apple, your iPhone will charge by at least 80% or higher before the battery pack begins to charge.

The MagSafe Battery Pack is now available on the Apple U.S. website for U.S. $99 (roughly P4,974.70). Its official release date and price here in the Philippines are yet to be announced.