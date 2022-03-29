How do we control our anger? Read on

CEBU CITY, Philippines— When we get angry, our emotions get the best of us.

We are reminded of this after actor Will Smith’s outburst at the recent Oscars.

When we’re angry, we just see black and usually react with violence. Then when our heads are cooler, we realize the mistake we’ve done.

Smith has since apologizes for his actions in a post.

So if you are on the verge of getting furious because something triggered you, take note of these tips on how you can control your anger and not react with violence:

Take time to think

This is easier said than done, yes. But if you can sit it out and make room for rational thoughts, you will be able to manage your response to the situation in the right way.

Take time out

If you can’t think clearly in that place, move away from where you feel angry. Take yourself away from the place where you feel most furious. That’s not a sign of being weak. It’s a sign of being strong and being able to manage your emotions before you hurt others or yourself.

Get moving

If you feel angry now, get up and do some exercise. Getting active helps to reduce stress and redirect your focus.

Make things lighter

Humor plays a big part in controlling your anger and frustrations. If the situation can still be controlled with a little hint of laughs, make that count, and don’t let it escalate into something bigger.

Think of solutions

A sound solution is an answer we all need. Not violence out of rage, not words out of frustration, and most especially not cutting bridges because of ego brought about by anger.

Find ways to release your anger in safe ways you can.

Remember that you can respond the right way and not react out of anger. Remember these tips and you’ll be okay out in the cruel world.

