Vivid Skin Cebu unveils a new era of beauty and skincare

In the heart of Cebu City, a new beacon of aesthetic wellness has emerged, Vivid Skin Cebu.

Located on the 2nd Floor of Plas Ventures Building along J.L. Briones Street in Carreta, Vivid Skin is redefining the landscape of beauty and skincare with a refreshingly authentic approach.

A Vision Born from Passion

“Back in 2023, we went to Thailand for a master course in injectables—botox, fillers, and threads,” recalls Dr. Louise, one of the clinic’s aesthetic physicians with over years of experience in the field. “It was Christmas time when we first had the vision. We never imagined that by 2025, it would actually come to fruition.”

What makes Vivid Skin’s journey special is how seamlessly everything fell into place—from finding the perfect location to sourcing state-of-the-art equipment and building relationships with reliable suppliers.

“We’re still in cloud nine,” Dr. Louise admits with a genuine smile. “We can’t believe we’re here.”

What sets Vivid Skin apart in Cebu’s competitive beauty industry is its unwavering commitment to individualized care. Unlike establishments that push for trendy treatments regardless of client needs, Vivid Skin takes a more thoughtful approach.“We’re committed to real people, real stories, and real results,” explains Dr. Jamie, another key member of Vivid’s expert team. “We believe in honest, transparent consultations where we listen to our clients’ individual needs and aspirations.”

This philosophy extends beyond mere aesthetic improvements. “We achieve not just aesthetic enhancements but also a sense of wellness for our clients,” Dr. Jamie adds. This holistic perspective ensures that beauty isn’t just skin-deep but contributes to overall well-being.

A Suite of Advanced Services

Vivid Skin Cebu offers a comprehensive range of treatments using cutting-edge technology:

Facials: Deep cleansing, hydration, and anti-aging treatments that revitalize tired skin

Slimming & Tightening: Non-surgical body contouring for those seeking definition without invasive procedures

Diode Laser Hair Removal: Long-lasting smooth skin solutions for hassle-free confidence

Pico Laser Whitening: Targeted treatments for pigmentation issues and melasma, achieving a naturally brighter complexion

HIFU Sculpting: Non-surgical lifting and tightening for sagging skin without downtime

Skin Boosters: Deep hydration and revitalization that works from within

The Vivid Difference

“Moving forward, our goal and vision is to cater to real people with their real stories,” Dr. Louise emphasizes. “If clients have specific problems or issues, we address them comprehensively—even considering their medical conditions—to improve their holistic care.”

This commitment to authenticity means Vivid Skin Cebu stands firmly against over treatment and overselling. “We won’t be pushing unnecessary treatments,” Dr. Louise promises. “We simply give clients what they need while respecting their personal vision of beauty.”

First-time visitors to Vivid Skin can expect a welcoming environment where their concerns are heard and respected. The clinic prides itself on creating a space where clients feel comfortable sharing their insecurities and aspirations without judgment.

The team’s approach is refreshingly straightforward: they listen attentively, offer expert advice without pressure, and develop personalized treatment plans that align with each client’s unique needs.

Ready for your beauty transformation? Book a consultation today by calling +63961836858 or emailing [email protected]. Follow Vivid Skin Cebu on social media to see real results from real people just like you.