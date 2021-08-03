Gwen set to be vaccinated soon

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia is set to be vaccinated against COVID-19 soon.

For the first time, Garcia, in a recent press conference at the Capitol, confirmed publicly that she is getting the vaccination ‘anytime soon’.

Garcia also pushed to give vaccinated individuals incentives, and not to punish those who decided not to get the jabs.

“When I get vaccinated I will still speak up for the unvaccinated, mo choose sila nga dili sila nga dili sila pa vaccinate. We should not punish them. Let it be an incentive for the vaccinated. There’s a difference,” the governor said.

According to her, individuals have the ‘constitutional rights to decide for his or her own body’.

“It’s everyone’s constitutional right to decide for his or her own body. It’s a choice. And I would defend that choice,” Garcia said.

“As far as vaccination is concerned, let it be incentivized rather than punitive. What do I mean? It’s like, when you’re vaccinated, as incentives, you may not be required to undergo RT-PCR test, shorten your quarantine stay, and all of these other concessions once you get vaccinated,” she added.

/bmjo

