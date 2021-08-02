Ariana Grande speaks out, tells people to get vaccinated

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The God is a woman singer who has had enough of people taking the COVID-19 vaccination rollout lightly.

In her Instagram post, Ariana Grande posted a photo of her with her mask on with a lengthy caption asking people to get vaccinated.

“vaxxed n masked. 🖤

this is your gentle reminder to please get your vaccines if you are eligible. this thing is not yet over ! sharing some info because i care and if i can, i’d like to help anybody who is hesitant or curious with making their decision. this delta variant is very new and since data is changing all the time, i’ll source some links for you to stay up to speed yourself but so far… we do know that it spreads much more easily compared to previous variants. most of the spread is among unvaccinated people and in areas with low vaccination rates ! and yes although you can still get it while vaccinated, the vaccine helps to protect against severe illness, hospitalization, and death ! all great things to be protected against in my book. oh and if you have already gotten sick with COVID-19, you should STILL get vaccinated!” posted Grande.

She even shared some credible links to the research about the vaccines to shed light on those who are still double thinking about getting the jab.

Her IG post has reached over three million likes over the last 13 hours.

