Chan scraps controversial provision in new EO

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan has clarified that the controversial section 4 of Executive Order (E.O.) no. 2021-040 is no longer included in his new E.O.

On Saturday, July 31, 2021, Chan issued E.O. no. 2021-041 which establishes the omnibus guidelines to be observed during the period of modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) in the City of Lapu-Lapu from August 1-15, 2021.

Section 4 has become controversial after it prohibits unvaccinated individuals from entering public and private markets, supermarkets, grocery stores, and department stores.

The said order gained negative reactions, that even Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque has urged the mayor to lift it.

“I commend Mayor Ahong of Lapu-Lapu for this innovation no. Pero seguro po, hindi pa napapanahon. Kasi ang ganyang mga restrictions po ay ipinapatupad ng France at ilang parte ng Estados Unidos kaso nakabakuna na sila ng more than 50 percent of their population,” Roque said.

“I think nauwahi lang si secretary Roque sa maong reaction. On my new E.O. wala na didto si section 4,” Chan said.

Chan explained that the only purpose of that E.O. was to encourage the public to participate in the vaccination rollout of the government.

“Nakita nato nga ang atong panawagan, gisanong na sa mga katawhan,” he added.

He also defended himself by stating that even President Rodrigo Duterte has made a pronouncement to prohibit unvaccinated individuals from going out from their homes.

Chan added that his action was effective since they saw an increasing number of individuals who visited their vaccination sites lately.

Yesterday, August 2, 2021, the city has recorded 8,328 individuals who got themselves vaccinated.

Due to this, Chan said that they will be opening a new vaccination site tomorrow, August 4, 2021, at Marigondon National High School.

Currently, the city has five vaccination sites: Hoops Dome in Barangay Gun-ob, City Auditorium in Barangay Poblacion, Waterfront Airport Hotel and Casino, Island Central Mall in Barangay Ibo, and Mactan Newtown in Barangay Mactan. /rcg

ALSO READ:

http://Chan explains controversial provisions in new EO