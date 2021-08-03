Cops admit facing a blank wall in the killing of radioman Cortes

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Admitting that they are still facing a blank wall regarding the killing of radio blocktimer Reynante Cortes, Cebu City cops say they are now reconstructing the crime scene and completing their association matrix to help uncover the broadcaster’s attackers.

Crime reconstruction is a crucial step in analyzing how Cortes was killed last July 22 in Barangay Mambaling, basing upon the information and evidence they gathered from their investigation, says Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

Parilla said that previously, they were baffled by the autopsy results of Cortes showing that there were two entry wounds found in the body of the victim yet only one bullet was recovered.

However, the ballistician has explained that the firearm used, a 5.56 high-powered long firearm has a bullet designed to break when fired.

“With regards to the firearms used, it was confirmed by the ballistician that it was a 5.56. There is only one bullet shot nya nag split siya. Pag igo nya dinhis bukton nag split sya, ni reentry sya, duha na kabuok iyang trajectory sa bala, it was confirmed by the ballistician nga it was only one bullet shot,” Parilla said.

(With regards to the firearms used, it was confirmed by the ballistician that it was a 5.56. There is only one bullet shot but it split when it hit Cortes’ arm and reentered (to the chest), resulting in two trajectories. It was confirmed by the ballistician that there was only one bullet shot.)

Apart from crime scene reconstruction, Parilla said that they are also yet to finish their association matrix.

As per Parilla, an association matrix is necessary as this allows them to record all possible enemies of Cortes from the nature of his job to his personal affairs.

Apart from his enemies, they are also looking at the broadcaster’s close friends, one of which is Mayor Junard Chan of Lapu-Lapu City, who recently expressed his support in the investigation of Cortes’s killing.

Parilla said that Chan already gave his statement pertaining to the incident.

Parilla added that all statements that they might get from Cortes’ possible associates will be helpful in connecting the information they have.

He further said that they also have yet to know if Cortes was shot from afar or nearby to where he was seen before he was shot. Parilla added that they also have gathered testimonies from their witnesses.

Aside from Cortes’s two bodyguards, Parilla said that they found another witness who claimed to be in the area when Cortes was shot. Parilla refused to name the witness pending their investigation.

Further, Parilla said they are still waiting for the report from the Anti-Cybercrime Group who checked on Cortes’ cellular phone for more leads. /rcg

