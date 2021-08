Gerald, Julia nagkasawaan agad?

Dining under the new normal: Check out these establishments in Cebu that offer al fresco dining

Get to know the Cebu delegates for this year’s MUP from their intro video

Get to know the Cebu delegates for this year’s MUP from their intro video

LOOK: Scenes from the vehicular accident at the Maguikay flyover Tuesday night

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and

acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.