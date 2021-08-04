Oplan Bulabog nets 400 MECQ violators so far in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Police here have rounded up 400 individuals in the first three days of August or since the start of the implementation of Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ) in Cebu City for different violations, including non-compliance with health protocols.

This is 28.21 percent higher compared to the three days prior to the strict implementation of the quarantine restrictions, or from July 29 to July 31, wherein 312 were caught.

Of the 400 individuals, 356 of those were adults while 44 minors were rescued. Three days prior to the strict implementation of the quarantine restrictions, they apprehended 265 adults and rescued 47 minors.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office, said the majority of those caught were from interior parts of the barangays and not from public places or establishments.

“Dili ni siya ingon nga nagpabadlong gihapon… because ang atoang apprehension, from August 1 to 3, is more on sa interior nga lugar nga wala gihapon mopatuo… nga magsuroy-suroy bisan curfew na. So, wala nani siya sa mga public places,” said Parilla.

He said the increase of the number of apprehended violators may be due to the increased number of force multipliers, which include barangay tanods deployed in the interior barangays.

Parilla earlier warned hard-headed individuals that a criminal charge of disobedience await them if they refuse to follow the curfew and other health protocols.

To avoid complications, CCPO also reminded those transporting essential workers during curfew hours to bring identification cards and a photocopies of the certificate of employment of those they are transporting.

