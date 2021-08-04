Police to wait for Labella’s decision whether to investigate source of death rumors

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Following the fake news circulating online that Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella has died, police here said they will wait for the mayor’s decision or his family whether or not to conduct an investigation to identify those who initiated it.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said they will coordinate with Labella or his family if they want an investigation to be conducted on the fake news.

Parilla said they have received screenshots of those who posted the said fake news and that they are just waiting for the mayor or any of his family members to file a complaint, stressing that their action would depend on what the family is going to do.

He clarified that could not just pursue the investigation if Labella would not file a complaint regarding the matter.

“If ever gusto sila nga atong conduct-an og investigation, so as what our city director said, he will coordinate with the family and even the mayor for whatever action nga iyang gustong mahitabo,” said Parilla.

He urged the public to be careful about what they post on Facebook or on any social platform, most especially if they have no credible source of information.

“Dili ta magpataka og post labi na og wala’y basehan ug walay igong kapasikaran ang atoang source sa information. Labi na ang kinatas-an nga opisyal sa siyudad ang gihimoan og issue,” he added.

On July 31, the mayor posted a photo holding a copy of a local newspaper as proof of life following rumors circulating around social media that he died of prostate cancer.

City Administrator Floro Casas Jr., on July 29, said the mayor was doing far better than the previous week and that he may be discharged from the hospital soon. /rcg