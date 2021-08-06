Servania battles unbeaten American in ring comeback

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Hard-hitting Ilonggo Genesis “Kashimi” Servania returns to the ring after a 20-month hiatus when he battles unbeaten American Andres Cortes on August 14 in Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the United States.

The Japan-based Servania will try to shake off ring rust as his last bout was still on December 15, 2019, where he defeated former world champion Pungluang Sor Singyu via a seventh-round technical decision in Sangyo Hall in Kanazawa Japan.

The Bacolod City native Servania, formerly known as “Azukal” during his days with the disbanded ALA Boxing Gym, holds a formidable record of 34 wins, 2 defeats, and 16 knockouts. His most notable fight was against unbeaten Mexican world champion Oscar Valdez in 2017 when they fought for the WBO world featherweight title in Tucson, Arizona.

Valdez emerged victorious via unanimous decision but was downed in the fourth round. Servania was also knocked down in the fifth.

This time, Servania will face another unbeaten foe in Cortes who sports a fearsome record of 14-0-0 (win-loss-draw) with seven knockouts. Cortes’s most recent bout was against fellow American Eduardo Garza where he won via unanimous decision in May.

Servania and Cortes’s eight-round non-title showdown will be in the undercard of the WBA super flyweight duel between Joshua Franco and Andrew Moloney. /rcg

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy