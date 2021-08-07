Olympic silver medalist Carlo Paalam to receive a house and lot from Cebu Landmasters

Leading developer in VisMin Cebu Landmasters Inc. (CLI) announced it is gifting Olympic Silver Medalist boxer Carlo Paalam a 3.6M house and lot (townhouse) in its subdivision project Velmiro Uptown CDO, located in the prime Upper Canitoan Cagayan de Oro area.

Read more: Cebu Landmasters donates P115 million socialized housing condo to Cebu City

The listed company joins the rest of the country in the celebration of Paalam’s extraordinary achievement at the Tokyo Olympics bringing honor to every Filipino especially the Mindanaoans. Cagayan de Oro’s adopted son from Talakag, Bukidnon, a scavenger turned olympic silver medalist boxer is an inspiration to millions of Filipinos all over the world. Since the age of 12, Carlo has been part of CDO’s grassroots boxing program under the support and leadership of Mayor Oca Moreno.

He deserves to live well, and we hope his family will enjoy their new home in our Velmiro Heights community in CDO. We look forward to welcoming him home. JOSE SOBERANO III Chairman and CEO Cebu Landmasters Inc.

“We are very proud of Carlo’s achievement, and want to take part in uplifting his quality of life especially when it comes to housing. He deserves to live well, and we hope his family will enjoy their new home in our Velmiro Heights community in CDO. We look forward to welcoming him home.” says Jose Soberano III, Chairman and CEO of Cebu Landmasters Inc.

Read more: Cebu Landmasters, Inc. kickstarts vaccination program for its workforce, dependents

Velmiro Uptown CDO is a beautiful community located at a prime spot in Upper Canitoan in Cagayan de Oro City , and CLI’s third residential project in CDO . The community offers impressive views, efficiently designed homes with generous space and premier amenities for a serene family life.

ADVERTORIAL