Cebu Landmasters, Inc. kickstarts vaccination program for its workforce, dependents 

With its goal to continuously push its efforts for COVID-19 relief among its employees, the leading developer in VisMin, Cebu Landmasters, Inc. (CLI), has commenced its COVID-19 Vaccination Program, which rolled-out since July 9, 2021 at the Velez Medical Arts Building in Cebu City.

Anchored on its long-term commitment to put at the forefront the health and safety of its employees against COVID-19, CLI’s COVID-19 Vaccination Program is an initiative that encourages all its employees across its Visayas and Mindanao operations, together with their dependents, to avail of the Moderna vaccines for free.



















CLI joined the private sector group spearheaded by ICTSI Foundation, Inc., which acquired over 7,000,000 Moderna doses in a tripartite agreement with Moderna and the Philippine government.

Clinical studies have shown that the Moderna vaccine has a 94.5 percent efficacy that reduces the risk and complications brought about by the virus.

Around 10,000 doses of Moderna Vaccine were acquired by the company for its employees and stakeholders, partnering with healthcare service providers, AC Health and Velez Medical, in the administration of the vaccines in key cities around Visayas and Mindanao.

This employee vaccination initiative includes all CLI employees, including those who are project-based. Two qualified dependents of each employee can also avail of the free vaccination program as the company’s contribution to the global recovery from the pandemic.

These qualified dependents may include the employee’s spouse, children, parents and siblings.

To reinforce its vaccination program, the homegrown developer also organized a series of educational drives for its employees through webinars spearheaded by health care professionals. Employees also have access to in-house consultations to boost vaccine education and address vaccine concerns effectively.

Employees who joined the vaccination program were asked to disclose underlying comorbidities and were advised to seek medical clearance from their doctors prior to vaccine enrolment.

The listed company expects more of its employees to be vaccinated in the coming months, especially in its Cebu headquarters and provincial offices in VisMin, and targets full workforce vaccination by the end of the year.

