‘I am angry and you are angry,’ Nas Daily breaks silence, uploads video explaining his side

CEBU CITY, Philippines— “It’s my turn to speak.”

Nuseir Yassin, or most popularly known as Nas Daily, a video blogger from Israel broke his silence and uploaded a video of him answering to “fake news” about him and his production.

Monday, August 9, Nas Daily uploaded the six-minute video explaining his side of the story.

After the controversy about him and his new project “Nas Academy.”

In the controversy, Nas Daily was seen to have been allegedly exploiting one of the Philippines’ most treasured artists, Whang-Od.

WATCH:

Days have gone by and many controversies surfaced about him and his production.

Today, he speaks in the hopes to clear things out.

“Every time that we make a video, there is a chance that it is fake. So we have to do research, we go to the internet, we check things on the ground, we talk to the people again and again to verify,” he said.

He talked about how “fake” the allegations were made by Louise de Guzman Mabulo, the founder of the Cacao Project.

“Of course not of that is true! It is false! And people continued with this fake news. The same people say we used Whang-Od, which is also false,” he said.

He also claimed that in every project they do, they get permission.

“We did all of this as an act of support, not an act of exploitation,” he added.

After the controversy going out of control, they have decided to hit the pause button on their Nas Daily Tagalog operations.

“We are committed to working with the National Commission on Indigenous People (NCIP) to ensure that all proper processes are followed. Meanwhile, we will be pausing our operations in the Philippines to focus on strengthening our processes around how we collaborate with our partners,” said their FB post.

This is not a goodbye from the Nas Daily team here in the Philippines but a quick break to regain their momentum.

