Jubilee Year 2025: Cebu theater brings hope with ‘Mga Dula sa Paglaum’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Hope endures.

It rises in the face of loss, persists through struggle, and leads the way to healing.

As Cebu celebrates the Jubilee Year 2025, a year dedicated to renewal and grace, the Teatro de San Pedro Calungsod of the Archdiocese of Cebu brings this powerful virtue to the stage with Mga Dula sa Paglaum (Plays of Hope).

Penned and directed by Msgr. Agustin Velez Ancajas, this production completes a trilogy centered on the Three Theological Virtues—Faith (Pagtoo), Hope (Paglaum), and Love (Gugma).

READ: Claudia Procula: Cebu theater explores the untold story of Pontius Pilate’s wife

More than just a series of performances, Mga Dula sa Paglaum is a profound meditation on resilience, where despair gives way to grace and wounds heal in the light of forgiveness.

Plays of hope

The production weaves together five one-act plays, each exploring the many faces of hope—whether in loss, redemption, or the quiet strength of human connection.

Homecoming

This is a poignant family drama about betrayal, regret, and the struggle to heal. When wounds from the past refuse to fade, can love triumph over bitterness? This stirring story delves into the courage it takes to seek forgiveness and rebuild what was once broken.

Misa Requiem

As a church bell tolls at dawn, a community grapples with loss, lingering guilt, and the ghosts of the past. This haunting narrative unearths the weight of grief and the quiet power of prayer, revealing that even in mourning, hope can take root.

Finding My Light

Edna’s life has been marred by heartbreak, but even in the darkest moments, a flicker of hope remains. This deeply moving story follows her journey toward healing, proving that even after betrayal, new beginnings are possible.

Way Sandalyas ni Puntil

A lighthearted yet profound tale of a sacristan whose search for his missing sandals turns into an unexpected journey of self-discovery. In a world quick to judge, the story reminds us that hope is often found not in what is lost, but in what is learned.

Dance of the Black Swan

A compelling story of two sisters torn between ambition and loyalty. As dreams and duty collide, they must navigate the fragile balance between personal aspirations and the bonds of family, proving that love endures even when paths diverge.

Faith and redemption

At its heart, Mga Dula sa Paglaum is a mirror of life that captures the struggles and triumphs that define the human experience.

Msgr. Ancajas brings to the stage not just stories, but lessons in grace, reminding audiences that hope is not an abstract ideal but a lived reality.

As Cebu celebrates the Jubilee Year 2025, this production promises to be both a reflection and a call to renewal that even in life’s darkest seasons, hope prevails. Through these stories, audiences are invited to embrace healing, rediscover faith, and step into the light of new beginnings. /clorenciana

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP