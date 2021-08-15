Lapu-Lapu to look into reports of ‘fake vax cards’

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Lapu-Lapu City Government will be looking into reports circulating online that an individual or group of people have been using the local government’s name to reportedly offer fake vaccination cards.

Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan on Sunday, August 15, 2021, said the city government has not sanctioned printing and selling of COVID-19 vaccination cards, which are illegal.

“Una, libre ang atong bakuna ug labawng libre ra ang atong vaccination card ug ato gyud isiguro nga mahatag lang kini sa katong aktwal gyud nga nabakunahan sa atong vaccination sites,” said Chan in a post on social media.

“Ang atong mga vaccination cards adunay QR codes nga mokompirma sa ka-lehitimo niini. Ikaduha, wala tay mga personnel sa vaccination nga mohimo sa transaksyon pinaagi sa messenger. Ang printing sa card ana ra gyud mahitabo sa atong vaccination sites,” he added.

Chan also said the local government will be investigating the matter to determine its veracity, and to uncover the identities of the people responsible.

“Ako mismo ang mangita nianang mga tawhana o ako mismo ang magpapriso nila,” Chan said.

A post on Twitter by a certain @nayve_zyra went viral over the weekend, alleging that unscrupulous individuals are producing ‘fake vaccination cards’ using the Lapu-Lapu City Government’s name.

Zyra’s (not her real name) tweet contained screenshots of a conversation between her friend and someone offering the latter a vaccination card for a fee of P1,500.

Both Zyra and her friend confirmed and showed to CDN Digital raw screenshots of the Messenger conversation. They said the incident took place last Saturday, August 14.

In the conversation, the person offering to make the vaccination cards said that these cards are for those who need them but are afraid to be vaccinated.

The friends said they uploaded these screenshots of the conversation so many will be aware of this illegal practice, which they find disturbing.

Both sources requested not to disclose their real identities for safety reasons.

In the meantime, Police Colonel Arnel Banzon, director of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office, said they have not received any complaints on alleged selling of fake vaccination cards yet.

But Banzon said they will look into this concern.

Editor’s Note: CDN Digital will stand by with its story. It has opted not to disclose the identity of the netizen who decided to share these details with CDN Digital.

Reporters have also reached out to several officials working for the Lapu-Lapu City Government for their immediate comments. In addition, the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office has responded by saying they will look into these reports.

/bmjo

