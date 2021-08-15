Servania, two other Pinoy boxers falter in US fights

CEBU CITY, Philippines—As Filipino boxing fans celebrated the victory of John Riel Casimero against Cuban Guillermo Rigondeaux, three other Filipino ring warriors faltered in their respective matches on Saturday, August 14, 2021, (August 15 Manila Time) in the United States.

Genesis “Kashimi” Servania, Raymond “Tornado” Tabugon, and Richard “The Beast” Pumicpic suffered devastating losses against their respective opponents the same day that Casimero successfully defended his World Boxing Organization (WBO) world bantamweight title versus Rigondeaux in Carson City California.

Servania, a one-time world title challenger, best known to give Mexican boxing sensation Oscar Valdez the toughest fight of his career in 2017, got knocked out in the first round versus another Mexican in Andres Cortes.

Servania and Cortes fought in the undercard of Joshua Franco-Andrew Moloney WBA world super flyweight showdown at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Cortes connected a right straight and followed it with a left hook that sent Servania down on the canvas. Servania failed to beat the referee’s count. The bout was stopped at exactly three minutes of the first round.

Servania, a former ALA Boxing Gym stalwart and now based in Japan came from a 20-month layoff.

The 30-year-old Bacolod City native suffered his third defeat. He has 34 wins, 16 by knockouts.

Cortes, meanwhile, remained unbeaten with 15 wins and eight knockouts.

On the other hand, Tabugon (22-13-1, 11KOs) lost to Dominican Republic’s Juan Carlos Payano (23-5-0,11KOs) via a technical knockout in Casimero and Rigondeaux’s undercard.

Tabugon refused to continue fighting before the fifth round started. Tabugon was knocked down in the first round.

The Gingoog City, Misamis Oriental native suffered his third straight loss.

Meanwhile, Pumicpic (22-12-2,7KOs) suffered a unanimous decision loss to undefeated American Abraham Nova (20-0-0,14KOs) after eight rounds in their featherweight division duel in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

