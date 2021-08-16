Iza sa paglipad bilang Darna: Celebrating the superhero in all of us today and always!

HINDI kailanman na-imagine ng award-winning actress na si Iza Calzado na magiging bahagi siya ng isang iconic project ng ABS-CBN — ang inaabangang muling paglipad ni “Darna”.

“Celebrating the superhero in all of us today and always!” ang bahagi ng mensahe ni Iza matapos ibandera ng Kapamilya Network ang balita na gaganap ngang Darna ang aktres sa TV remake nito.

Si Iza ang napili ng production na gumanap na “first Darna” sa serye na siyang magpapamana ng mahiwagang bato kay Jane de Leon, na siya ngang magbibigay-buhay muli sa classic Pinay superhero.

Sa kanyang Instagram account, ibinahagi ni Iza ang kanyang saloobin matapos ang announcement na ginawa ng ABS-CBN tungkol sa nasabing proyekto.

“DARNA. I honestly never thought or dreamt I would be part of this iconic project even as a child growing up, wanting to be an artista.

“The journey to this has been 17 years for me with a lot of painful parts that I have come to accept with grace because I know this is part of my journey to becoming my own kind of Darna,” mensahe ng aktres.

Todo rin ang pasasalamat niya sa ABS-CBN sa pagkakapili sa kanya bilang Darna, “Grateful to my ABS-CBN Family for this opportunity. I’ve learned to believe in Divine timing and I am so humbled by God’s plans.

“May this upcoming Darna series make us believe in the hero that exists in all of us because imagine the possibilities of coming together once we’ve all tapped into our super powers? What a beautiful world I see,” dagdag pa niya.

Nauna rito, nabanggit ng aktres na una siyang nasabihan ng production ng “Darna” na makakasama siya sa movie version nito four years ago.

“I had a meeting in 2017 for this project so I’ve been attached to this project since 2017. Movie pa ‘yun, ang dami nang dumaan, changing of seasons and people and nandito pa rin ako,” kuwento ni Iza.

Dugtong pa ng aktres, “I’ve been grateful since that moment. I’ve done some trainings without giving out all the stuff.

“It feels like it’s been such a long journey to get here and the role I’m going to play is more meaningful than what I could have played before,” sey pa ni Iza.