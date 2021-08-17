If given the chance, Mike Reyes wants to coach KCS Mandaue again

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Veteran coach Mike Reyes said he would want to coach the KCS Computer Specialists-Mandaue City in the second conference of the Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup that is expected to start in October.

Reyes led the KCS squad to the Visayas leg title and a runner-up finish in the southern finals against the Basilan Peace Riders.

“If given the chance, why not? But we don’t know if someone will get the franchise as of the moment. Syempre may kanya-kanya silang coaches na kukunin siguro. Oo, of course, I want to return as the team’s head coach,” said Reyes.

After their stint in the southern finals, team owner Ricky Verdida announced that he is selling the franchise due to financial difficulties.

READ: KCS Computer Specialists up for sale

Reyes, the head coach of the Southwestern University-Phinma Cobras that won the 2019 Cesafi men’s basketball title, said that he is very thankful for the experience with KCS in the maiden year of the pro league.

“Every coaching stint, I continuously learn lots of things. What I learned about this team team is the willingness magpakita ng talent ng mga players. Even it’s very tough for us, all they wanted to do is play. They want to play regardless of our situation and that what makes this team very special for me,” said Reyes.

Reyes said he is very satisfied with the team’s performance from the Visayas leg all the way to the southern finals despite being swept by the Basilan Peace Riders.

“I’m thankful sa lahat, from boss Ricky, our assistant coaches to the players, for the experience of being together through thick and thin. Nung nanalo kami, mapagbigay si boss, galante, medyo nag struggle sya ngayon, but we stayed together until the southern finals,” added Reyes.

He said that things would have been very different for the team if they didn’t lose three of their key players in the finals in MVP Ping Exciminiano, mythical five member Gryann Mendoza, and shooter Al Francis Tamsi.

“That would be totally different ang outcome ng series if they played,” said Reyes.

The three had to leave after the Visayas leg due to different reasons.

Jax Bautista, the team’s playing assistant coach, also said that his experience with the Specialists will be unforgettable.

“Proud ako sa gipakita nila despite sa mga challenges na amo gi agian, still we stuck as a family bisag gamay ra amo time na mag kuyog,” said Bautista.

“This group is special talaga alam naman natin ang challenges still they play their hearts out. True basketball players talaga sila,” he added.

Like Reyes, Bautista hopes that he will still be part of the team’s campaign next conference.

/bmjo

READ: Single leg planned for second conference of VisMin Super Cup

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy